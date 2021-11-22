Predictions, Odds, and Injuries For Cowboys, Bills, and Lions Matchups In NFL Thanksgiving Games 2021

On Sunday, all six NFL teams slated to play on Thanksgiving were defeated. Two of Thursday’s games will have an impact on the playoff standings, while the other is marred by injury concerns.

In a matchup between the NFC’s poorest teams, the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears to open Thursday’s schedule. Jared Goff, the Lions’ starting quarterback, missed Week 11 due to an oblique injury, and Justin Fields was forced to leave the Bears’ game early due to bruised ribs.

The Dallas Cowboys have the best record among the teams playing on Thanksgiving, despite the fact that they will be without their top receivers. With COVID-19, Amari Cooper has been ruled out. CeeDee Lamb is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a concussion on Sunday.

Both the Buffalo Bulls and the New Orleans Saints were relegated to the conference’s No. 7 spot. The team that loses on Thursday night will most likely be eliminated from the latest playoff picture. With a knee injury, Alvin Kamara has missed the Saints’ last two games.

From @GMFB: The #Cowboys could be missing their top two weapons, but if Jared Goff is fit enough, he’ll start for the #Lions on Thursday after injuring his oblique in pre-game last week. pic.twitter.com/eCUVQRiF4m For this year’s Thanksgiving games, here are some predictions and the latest betting odds.

41.5 Chicago Bears (-3.5) vs. Detroit Lions

To begin the week, neither quarterback’s status is known. Andy Dalton, the backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears, is a far better option. Detroit barely lost by a field goal in Cleveland, despite Tim Boyle’s two interceptions and 34.1 passing rating. Even if the Lions can stay competitive in a low-scoring game, their 14-game winless record is unlikely to stop if Goff is unable to participate.

Matt Nagy said the severity of Justin Fields' rib injury is still being determined, and he's not sure if the injury occurred on a single play. #Bears Prediction: Chicago wins 20-17 over Detroit. Dallas Cowboys (+7) vs Las Vegas Raiders, 51 In Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Dak Prescott had a season-low 57.9 passer rating due to minimal help from his weapons. Without Cooper and Lamb, the QB will face a similar task on Thursday. Thankfully for Dallas, the offense of Las Vegas hasn't scored more than 16 points in each of the three games since Henry Ruggs was dismissed. The Cowboys should find a way to win and significantly hurt the Raiders' chances of making the playoffs. Dallas will win against Las Vegas, according to my prediction.