Predictions for NFL Week 9 in 2021: Upset Picks, Straight Up Winners, and Best Moneyline Bets

The NFL has just completed an interesting week. In NFL Week 8, there were more underdogs than favorites that won outright.

A number of teams laying a touchdown at home are vulnerable to upsets heading into Week 9.

The greatest upset picks for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season are listed below. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Miami Dolphins (+265) against Houston Texans

Despite the teams being tied at the bottom of the AFC rankings with a 1-7 record, the Dolphins are seven-point favorites over the Texans. Even against a poor opponent like Houston, Miami shouldn’t be laying a score.

Both teams are on a seven-game losing streak heading into Week 9. Since Tyrod Taylor’s injury in Week 2, the Texans haven’t been competitive. The quarterback has a good chance of replacing Davis Mills on Sunday, who has more interceptions than touchdown passes and averages less than 200 passing yards per game. Taylor threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a 16-point Week 1 win, and he had a 144.3 passer rating before getting wounded in Cleveland.

The Texans have a higher yardage per play average than the Dolphins. More yards are surrendered each game by Miami than by Houston. The Jaguars, the conference’s only other one-win team, have already stunned the Dolphins.

Los Angeles Rams (+290) vs Tennessee Titans

The Titans have already beaten two of the AFC’s best teams, the Chiefs and the Bills, in back-to-back weeks. Tennessee is a moneyline bet for Sunday night’s contest as a roughly 3/1 underdog.

Although the loss of Derrick Henry is regrettable, it does not stop Tennessee from winning. The Titans blew out the Chiefs 27-3, with Henry rushing for only 86 yards on 3.0 yards per attempt. Tennessee defeated the Indianapolis Colts 34-31 in a key AFC South showdown without Julio Jones.

A weak schedule has contributed to the Rams’ domination. The Rams thrashed the Bears and Texans, the NFL’s two weakest offenses. The Rams shredded a Giants offense that had been devastated by injuries. Los Angeles also defeated the Lions, who were winless at the time. Against Los Angeles, Tom Brady and Kyler Murray combined to complete 75% of their passes for 700 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. With a 24-10 record as Tennessee’s starter, Ryan Tannehill remains one of the league’s most underappreciated players.