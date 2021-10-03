Predictions for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30: Which Season 30 Couple Will Be Eliminated On ‘Britney’ Night?

Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” starts off to a strong and unexpected start, with many pairs demonstrating that they have what it takes to win the Mirrorball, while another suffers an unexpected fate due to COVID-19 diagnoses.

The third week of competition, in which the remaining 14 teams will perform routines inspired by Britney Spears’ songs, will be unlike any other on the show. In week 2, not only was the lowest-scoring pair removed, but one team will compete virtually after Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby both tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them to stay out of the ballroom and other practice locations until they are fully recovered. Now that the teams are under pressure in more than one area, they will have to pull out all the stops to stay in the competition.

Of course, some celebrities, such as Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko, who were the top three on the ABC show’s leader board, appear to have a better chance of making it to week four. Three other teams, on the other hand, appear to have less definite outcomes.

While the results from week three and fan votes must still be weighed in before the next elimination, there are clear hints that one of these couples will be tangoing their way out of the studio.

Matt James, the “Bachelor” for the second week in a row, did not excite the judges as much as his fellow contestants, getting only 22 points for his Samba routine. While he will most likely be safe for the time being due to the influence of “Bachelor” country voters, his stint on the show could be cut short at any time.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are having trouble with their hot chemistry. The real-life couple is bringing their sentiments and emotions to the dance floor, and their love is palpable—but the judges have frequently criticized various aspects of the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor’s approach, advising him to move his attention away from his girlfriend a little more. Still, because their followers appear to adore them, they should be safe for another week.

Unfortunately for Pasha Pashkov, after being the second eliminated pro of the season, he may find himself on a streak of being the second eliminated pro of the season. Brief News from Washington Newsday.