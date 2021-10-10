Predictions for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30: Which Couple Will Be Eliminated After Disney Nights?

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov, despite the judges’ acclaim, were the first two contestants to be eliminated unexpectedly from “Dancing With the Stars” Season 30. With a double dose of Disney Night enchantment in store for the remaining contestants, someone else could be forced to drop out.

Week four of the competition will see the remaining 13 teams attempt two new routines for the first time, culminating in a special two-night competition on ABC to commemorate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. Complete the course of two nights of competition, teams will execute a Disney “Heroes” and “Villains” routine, and while a little fairy dust from Tinkerbell has helped teams avoid elimination in the past, someone could still be ousted before the two nights of dance are over.

While stars like Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, who got the top scores of the night in Week 3 are sure to be safe, four other pairs may not benefit from the Disney magic.

While the results from week 4 and fan votes must still be factored in before the next elimination, there are clear hints that one of these teams may be rumbaing for the final time.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke were shockingly at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard at the end of Britney night, collecting only 18 points for their Jazz dance after both were diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to compete remotely in their own homes. However, with the duo expecting to return to the floor for their Jive and Viennese Waltz after being approved by doctors, it’s unlikely they’ll stay in that posture for much longer, indicating they’ll be fine to dance for another week.

Two other teams have failed to amaze the judges in terms of points, making minor gains but largely failing to catch up to the remaining rivals. Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, as cute as they are, aren’t really giving the judges what they want in terms of skill, and despite their large fan following, they may find themselves in the Bottom Two sooner than planned. They should, however, be safe after their forthcoming Waltz and Paso Doble.

Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert may also be in danger. He did, however, improve. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.