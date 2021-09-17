Potential Fantasy Football Stars Are Ruled Out For Sunday’s Games In Week 2 Of The NFL.

A couple of key wide receivers who appeared to be in line to play in Week 2 have been ruled out for yet another week. Will Fuller and Odell Beckham Jr. have been ruled out for the second straight game, putting their NFL debuts in 2021 on hold.

After missing Week 1 due to a suspension he earned in 2020, Fuller was set to play for the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Fuller will not play for the Dolphins due to a personal matter, according to head coach Brian Flores.

“I am behind him. Flores told reporters, “Things happen.” “When they happen, it’s a surprise since they’re not something that happens every day. He’s taking care of it. We’ll back him up.”

Fuller has not been acknowledged as one of the NFL’s elite receivers due to his inability to stay on the field. Last season, Fuller averaged 79.9 receiving yards per game with eight touchdowns in 11 games for the Houston Texans.

Both Fuller and Beckham have the potential to be among the most prolific receivers in fantasy football if they stay healthy.

Beckham is regarded as a top receiver, despite the fact that injuries have limited the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s ability to produce consistently in recent years. Beckham is still out of the Cleveland Browns’ lineup due to a torn ACL that halted his season early in 2020.

Beckham was a surprise omission from Cleveland’s season-opening game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He won’t play against the Texans on Sunday.

Browns coach Stefanski said earlier this week, “He was fighting to get there, just didn’t feel like he could play a big number of snaps.” “I just felt like the smart thing to do for this week was to let those other [receivers]have all those repetitions and game prepare accordingly.”

Beckham has a career average of 83.3 yards per game. The two-time All-Pro last had a season with more over 1,052 yards in 2016.