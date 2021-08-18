Pope Francis has urged Catholics to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to help end the pandemic.

Pope Francis is asking Catholics to get COVID-19 vaccines, describing the move as a “act of love.”

The Pope’s exhortation to obtain the COVID vaccine was made in a video message intended at Catholics in North and South America that was released Tuesday night by the nonprofit Ad Council. He claims that “small, individual gestures” can “transform and improve societies” in it.

In the video, he proceeded by congratulating the researchers and scientists who produced the COVID vaccines, saying, “Thanks to God’s grace and the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19.” He was joined by a number of Bishops and Cardinals from the Americas.

Vaccines, he noted, “bring promise for ending the pandemic, but only if they are available to everyone and if we collaborate.”

Getting vaccinated is a “act of love,” Francis said, adding that it is “love for oneself, love for our families and friends, and love for all peoples.” Love is social and political as well.”

He went on to say, “Getting vaccinated is a simple yet significant way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable.”

In the video, the Pope then prayed, adding that “each of us can perform our own tiny gesture of love.” Love is always grand, no matter how modest. Small steps toward a brighter future.”

COVID immunizations, according to Mexican Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Rete, who was also featured in the video, are the route to a better future for humanity.

He stated, “From North to South America, we support immunizations for all.”

In January, the Pope was immunized against the virus. According to the New York Times, he previously declared that the COVID vaccine is ethically permissible and an ethical requirement for Catholics.