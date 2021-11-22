‘Please Be Careful,’ says Dr. Fauci, on how to enjoy Thanksgiving safely.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, it is possible to have a healthy Thanksgiving vacation if you are completely vaccinated against COVID-19, and if you aren’t, “please be careful.”

On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Fauci stated that if you and your family members are completely vaccinated, it is acceptable to avoid wearing masks during Christmas gatherings.

“I’m going to do that with my family,” he said on “State of the Union.”

“Get vaccinated,” he said, “and you’ll be able to enjoy the holidays with ease.” And if you aren’t, please exercise caution. If you need to be tested when you’re getting together, do do, but it’s not a replacement for vaccination. Getting immunized will allow you to continue to engage with your family and others.” Wear a mask if you’re traveling or aren’t sure about the vaccination status of others around you, according to Fauci.

“If you’re vaccinated — and maybe you’ll be boosted too — and your family is, you can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast, Thanksgiving holiday with your family,” Fauci said on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday.”

During the holidays, though, Fauci reiterated the need of avoiding unvaccinated people.

“The issue we’re concerned about is the folks who aren’t vaccinated,” he said “This Week,” “because what they’re doing is that they’re the principal source of the infection dynamics in the community.” And the higher the level of infection dynamics, the greater the risk to everyone.” According to the New York Times, over the previous week, there have been an average of 92,580 new coronavirus cases per day in the United States.

Last week, Fauci indicated that the average daily number of cases needed to get the virus under control was around 3,300, and that the number needed to return to normalcy was around 10,000.

COVID cases are on the rise again in the United States, after dropping during the pandemic’s second holiday season. As vaccination protection fades and all eligible vaccine recipients are encouraged to get booster injections, which were made available to all Americans on Friday, as many as 60 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 196.2 million Americans, or 59.1% of the population, are fully immunized against COVID-19.