Plan To Restore Pandemic Regulations For Vaccinated Workers Is Blasted By California’s Business Community.

Businesses in California are speaking out against the state’s intention to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated workers, claiming that it will make it more difficult to maintain a strong workforce.

The Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board of California updated an interim regulation on Thursday that would eliminate the present disparities between vaccinated and unvaccinated workers.

If they come into close contact with someone infected with the virus, both would be prevented from working. If they have contact with an infected individual but are asymptomatic, they must stay at home for 14 days, even if they test negative, or wear masks and stay 6 feet away from everyone else for those two weeks if they return to work.

The measure was opposed by the California Chamber of Commerce, the state’s largest business organization. They authored a letter to state officials, leading a coalition of 60 industry groups, touting the benefits of accessible COVID-19 vaccines as sufficient to prevent major illness or death.

They stated that requiring asymptomatic workers to undergo tests would put a strain on the availability of fast examinations and raise expenses for employers in all sectors of the California economy.

The Associated Press quoted Rob Moutrie, a policy advocate for the California Chamber of Commerce, as saying, “Treating vaccinated and unvaccinated persons alike essentially defies the scientific usefulness of the vaccine and disincentivizes vaccination.”

In some industries, the social separation criteria, according to the corporations, would be difficult to enforce. The Motion Pictures Association, for example, objected to the limits, claiming that they would make filming considerably more difficult.

Concerns concerning the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron strain have grown in the United States. The Biden administration has recommended Americans to get vaccinated as a first line of protection against the virus, as well as to obtain their booster shots if they have already been inoculated. President Joe Biden has stated that if more Americans are vaccinated, there is no need for restrictions, including a lockdown.

On December 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discovered the first case of Omicron infection in California. Although 85.1 percent of Californians have received at least one dosage of COVID-19, several counties are reporting greater caseloads and hospitalizations in the weeks since Omicron was discovered.