Pfizer’s CEO says he’s confident in the COVID pill’s efficacy ahead of FDA approval.

Before it is filed to US regulators, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla expressed confidence in the results of the data underlying the company’s COVID-19 antiviral medication.

Pfizer will submit its entire data on the drug, dubbed Paxlovid, to the Food and Drug Administration in the coming days, according to Bourla. Clinical trials have shown an 89 percent reduction in hospitalization and death among patients, according to him.

“I am confident that the data we will submit will closely resemble what we saw in the first phase of the study.” “I don’t expect there to be a difference when we unblind the data,” Bourla said in a CNBC interview on Wednesday.

Pfizer has been on the move since announcing its antiviral pill, attempting to underline the importance of its new medication in the fight against COVID-19. Pfizer has so far reached agreements with the US government to deliver 10 million pills and a global licensing agreement to distribute supplies to low-income countries.

Pfizer’s FDA submission comes at a time when there is growing concern over a new Omicron type that has arisen from South Africa. Pfizer is attempting to retool its vaccination to combat the new strain, according to Bourla. Early research on Omicron does not show that it can affect the efficiency of its pill, according to Bourla.

If Pfizer’s tablet is approved, it will be the second COVID antiviral drug to win FDA approval. Despite some concerns about Merck’s pill’s effectiveness, the FDA approved its usage on Nov. 30 by providing it an emergency use authorization.