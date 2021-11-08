Pfizer Will Seek Emergency Vaccine Booster Use For Americans Aged 18 And Up.

Pfizer-BioNTech is anticipated to ask the Biden administration for permission to begin distributing COVID-19 booster doses to people aged 18 and higher. This petition might be sent as early as this week.

According to a Biden administration official who talked to CNN on Monday, Pfizer is prepared to seek an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the booster. On the same day, the Washington Post broke the story about the EUA request.

Pfizer was the first company to get FDA approval, albeit there are restrictions on who is eligible for it and how fast they can have it. It is currently offered to Americans 65 and older, people who work in environments where COVID-19 exposure is considered high, and anyone who are at risk of serious infection.

Additional booster shots for Americans, if allowed, would build on President Joe Biden’s previous commitments to expand their availability. The Biden administration was split on how comprehensive a booster campaign would be ahead of its September launch.

Despite several public health officials resigning over concerns with the White House, the administration launched its booster campaign on Sept. 20. At the time, only the Pfizer vaccine was available, which was 95.6 percent effective against severe infection, raising concerns about capacity and availability.

Pfizer has not confirmed that it will seek an EUA, but the report comes after the company announced on Friday that it was seeking FDA approval for a COVID-19 antiviral medication. According to the company’s data, the pill can reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations by up to 89 percent.