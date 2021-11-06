Peloton’s stock plummets as customers return to the gym, and the company’s hiring freeze extends to all departments.

Following the company’s announcement of decreased sales and a loss in its first fiscal quarter, Peloton stock plummeted by more than 35% on Friday. As the company’s goods continue to lose traction, the company lowered its full-year projection.

Peloton thrived during the epidemic, recording their only profitable quarters as customers were unable to go to in-person gyms, making at-home workout environments more convenient. As a result, sales of their treadmills and bikes increased.

Consumers are opting to return to gyms now that they have reopened across the country. According to the fitness company, subscriptions are expected to drop 6% in 2022, resulting in losses of $425 million to $475 million.

On Friday, the business also announced a hiring freeze across all departments, which will take place immediately.

“Some of these highlighted sources of savings include significant changes to our staffing plans across the company, lowering marketing spend, and limiting showroom development,” said Jill Woodworth, chief financial officer.

Peloton’s market value has plummeted by more than $9 billion as a result of its stock meltdown, with shares down 63 percent to date.