Peloton’s Stock Crash Was Caused By The ‘Sex And The City’ Spinoff

The revival of “Sex and the City” has wrecked havoc on Peloton’s stock after a prominent character died of a heart attack while riding one of the fitness company’s bikes in the first episode.

According to CNBC, Peloton shares plunged 11.35 percent on Thursday, the same day that the SATC spinoff “And Just Like That” premiered.

Peloton’s representatives have responded.

In a reply to Us Weekly, Peloton cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum said, “Exercising on a Peloton before his heart attack had little to do with [the character’s]death.” “The good news is that Peloton allows you to track your heart rate while riding, allowing you to ride safely.” According to Bloomberg, a Peloton spokeswoman stated that the firm was aware that their products will be showcased in the event, but that they were unaware how.

Peloton thrived during the epidemic, posting their first profitable quarters as customers were unable to attend in-person gyms and keen to exercise at home. However, as gyms around the country begin to reopen, their supply has been declining all year.

Peloton’s market capitalization has dropped to about $13 billion, with shares down 73 percent for the year 2021.