Pelosi has scheduled a vote on a bipartisan bill for Thursday.

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which promises to enhance the country’s roads, bridges, highways, rivers, and broadband, will be voted on Thursday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The impending vote will be the first of a busy week for Congressional Democrats, who are attempting to pass a $3.5 trillion reconciliation measure that includes paid leave, universal pre-K, free community college, and Medicare expansion.

This will be President Biden’s most crucial week in office, as his party works to approve the two most important things on his agenda, as well as suspend or increase the debt ceiling by Oct. 1 to avert a government shutdown and default on the national debt.

“As we seek to keep the government open, finalize discussions on the Build Back Better Act, and advance the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, this week is a week of opportunity,” Pelosi wrote.

Democrats have squabbled about the cost of the massive package, with Pelosi hinting that the final plan could be less than $3.5 trillion. “Obviously, with negotiation, some changes must be made as quickly as possible so that we can develop our consensus to move forward,” she said.

If the reconciliation package fails to pass the Senate, progressives like Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, have warned to destroy the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Many of the benefits in the reconciliation package have been prioritized by Jayapal’s caucus, and he does not want moderates in the party to dilute it down.

On Monday, the Senate will vote on whether to finance the government through December 3 and postpone the nation’s debt ceiling until 2022, a policy that was approved by the House last week. Republicans have spoken out against raising the debt ceiling because they want Democrats to do so without using their votes.

Pelosi chastised Republicans for their conduct, calling them reckless. She stated that if the debt ceiling is not raised, it will have a negative impact on the economy.