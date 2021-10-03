Peacock Halloween Episodes 2021: Over 70 Specials To Stream This Month Peacock Halloween Episodes 2021: Over 70 Specials To Stream This Month

With Halloween approaching, it’s time for all things spooky, including binge-watching holiday-themed episodes of your favorite shows.

Peacock has shown to be one of the top streaming services for all kinds of content from Universal Branded content, while being one of the newer streaming services of the pack, having only started in June 2020. Since the site’s introduction, series from other streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu have moved to the service, so there’s plenty to watch this Halloween. Check out these 72 specials that will be available to stream throughout October.

Season 4, Episode 3 of “30 Rock” is titled “Stone Mountain.”

Jenna tries to ingratiate herself with Frank, Toofer, and Lutz to avoid being supplanted by a new cast member, while they, in turn, use her to get an invite to a gay Halloween party. Liz and Jack look for talent in Kenneth’s Georgia hometown, and Jenna tries to ingratiate herself with Frank, Toofer, and Lutz to avoid being supplanted by a new cast member. Tracy, on the other hand, is afraid that the tule of “celebrities dying in three” would take him once two more celebrities die.

Season 3, Episode 5- “Scaredy Dick” from “3rd Rock from the Sun”

When Dick becomes afraid of getting a normal physical examination, he flees the doctor’s office; on Halloween night, spooky noises in their apartment scare Dick and Harry.

Season 1, Episode 6- “Halloween” from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Amy must overcome her aversion to Halloween after Jake bets Captain Holt that he can take his Medal of Valor before midnight.

Season 2, Episode 4 of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is titled “Halloween II.”

Peralta and Holt repeat their previous year’s Halloween wager, with Peralta betting the Captain that he can steal his prized watch before midnight and enlisting criminal aid to do it.

Season 3, Episode 5 of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is titled “Halloween, Part III.”

In their third annual Halloween heist, Holt and Peralta battle for the title of “great investigator slash genius.”

Season 4, Episode 5 of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is titled “Halloween IV.”

On Halloween, the members of the squad go all out to win the title of “Ultimate Detective Slash Genius.”

Season 5, Episode 4 of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is titled “HalloVeen.”

The fifth annual Halloween Heist is underway at the precinct. Everyone has a strategy, no one is safe, and friendships and relationships are put to the test.

Season 3, Episode 4 of “Charmed” is titled “All Halliwell’s Eve.”

The sisters are sent back in time for Halloween, where they must aid a coven that is on the verge of extinction.

Season 8, Episode 6- “Kill Billie: Vol. 1” of “Charmed”

Billie freezes and is filled with childhood flashbacks, armed and ready to vanquish The Dogan, her latest demon target. Brief News from Washington Newsday.