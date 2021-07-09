Peacock Acquires ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ And Other Universal Films In Deal With Streaming Platform

Universal films will begin streaming on Peacock in 2022, when the studio’s deal with HBO expires at the end of the year.

The firms said on Tuesday that all films produced by Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, including upcoming releases such as “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” will begin streaming on the platform about 120 days following their theatrical debut.

The deal with Peacock means that all theatrical titles from Universal, DreamWorks Animation, Focus Features, and Illumination will be available to stream on the site.

Other films scheduled for distribution by Universal and subsequent streaming on Peacock include “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and a new film from Jordan Peele, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his thriller “Get Out.”

Prior to the epidemic, films released in cinemas would not show on cable channels for almost 200 days after they were released in theaters. While the new partnership with Peacock expedites the delivery of films to the platform, films will still go through their customary PVOD and rental window before making their streaming premiere.

Peacock was launched by NBCUniversal in 2020, adding another competition to Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, and HBO Max.

“Since launching Peacock a year ago, we have seen incredible growth in movie viewership and are continuing to grow our catalog with films for every fan and occasion,” Matt Strauss, NBCUniversal’s Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, said in a statement.

“Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has been an incredible partner, and we are thrilled to bring their incredible slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock during the first-pay window, as well as a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year.”

Along with the huge Universal film library, users will begin to witness original Peacock-developed and -produced material.