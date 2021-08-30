PayPal is considering entering the stock market in order to keep up with the competition.

After hiring a seasoned trading executive for a new project named “Invest in PayPal,” financial technology giant PayPal is apparently mulling a foray into individual stock trading.

According to CNBC, the San Jose-based firm has appointed Rich Hagen, a veteran of the brokerage industry, as its CEO for Invest in PayPal. Hagen was a co-founder of TradeKing, an online brokerage that was acquired by Ally Invest, a financial services firm. The job description for Hagen’s new position shows that the expansion is still in the planning stages, but it is consistent with statements made by PayPal CEO Dan Schulman in February, who stated that the business would be looking into expanding its “investment capabilities.”

Any initiative by PayPal to provide stock trading services to its users demonstrates an increase in industry interest.

The Square Cash App, a PayPal competitor, allows users to trade stocks and cryptocurrencies. Since last year, Robinhood’s customer base has exploded, and its revenue has more than doubled.

According to CNBC, an unnamed industry insider stated that PayPal may enter the stock trading business by acquiring an existing company. According to CNBC, a second source cautioned that any further PayPal expansion would be improbable this year.

Individual stock trading has piqued the interest of fintech and the broader financial services sector, but it has also drawn the attention of regulators and Congress.

Congress slammed Robinhood in February when traders were cut out of a stock surge for GameStop, prompting suspicions that Robinhood did it on intentionally to favor Wall Street clients. The corporation and its CEO, Vladimir Teneev, refuted the allegations, but promised to improve in the future. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority were later fined over $100 million by Robinhood.

Following the Robinhood debacle, three Democratic members of Congress introduced the “Trading Isn’t A Game Act,” which would mandate the Government Accountability Office to perform a study into the negative effects of “gamification.”

As this type of trading grows in popularity, the executive branch has not sat on the sidelines. Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, announced on Friday that the agency would expand its investigation of gamification practices in order to influence new laws.