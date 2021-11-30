Patriots and Steelers are among the upset picks in NFL Week 13 predictions for 2021.

The NFL Week 13 schedule features several significant divisional matchups. A pair of underdogs have a good chance to shock their opponents and win outright, changing the AFC playoff scenario at the top.

Here are the best Week 13 upset picks for the 2021 season. DraftKings Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Buffalo Bills (+130) at New England Patriots

As three-point underdogs in this battle for first place in the AFC East, New England has a lot of value. The Patriots may be the better club in this Monday night showdown, which is virtually a toss-up.

New England is the hottest place on the planet. During their six-game winning streak, the Patriots are outscoring their opponents by roughly 25 points per game. While Buffalo’s defense is theoretically the best in the league, New England’s defense is equally as strong. The Patriots have held four teams to 13 points or less in a row. New England leads the AFC with 19 interceptions and is second with 30 sacks. Tre’Davious White, the Bills’ cornerback, has been lost for the season.

Mac Jones may not have the same big-play potential as Josh Allen, but the rookie has been more consistent, completing more than 70% of his throws. New England can establish a commanding lead in the division if Jones goes turnover-free and the Patriots run the ball well, as the Titans and Colts did in victories over the Bills.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+175)

Baltimore will find it difficult to put Pittsburgh away in a contest between two teams that are quite familiar with each other. Don’t be surprised if the Steelers defeat their opponents and stay in the AFC North competition for another week.

When Ben Roethlisberger is at quarterback, Pittsburgh is 6-1 in its previous seven games versus Baltimore. Despite the fact that the veteran is now one of the league’s worst starting quarterbacks, the Steelers scored 37 points just two weeks ago. Lamar Jackson hasn’t been much better recently, tossing seven touchdowns and nine interceptions while taking 17 sacks in his last five appearances. Against Baltimore, Jackson has a career passer rating of 59.2.

In their last five games, the Ravens have averaged 18.6 points. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Keith Butler can make it difficult for Baltimore’s offense to win at home.