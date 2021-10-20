Passengers on a train in Philadelphia witnessed a woman being raped but did not call 911.

According to investigators, train passengers saw, took out their iPhones, but did not contact 911 when a woman was raped for six minutes by a homeless man on a train near Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

After bothering the woman for about 40 minutes, the man — identified as Fiston M. Ngoy, 35 — sat down next to her around 11 p.m., according to video footage. Ngoy “attempted to touch her a few times,” according to Andrew Busch, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s director of media relations (SEPTA).

According to an arrest affidavit, he stroked her breast at one point. The woman shoved him away from her and tried to dissuade him from approaching her. Busch added, “Unfortunately, he then proceeded to pull her clothing off.”

The assault, as well as the passengers’ inaction, has gotten national media attention.

The horrific rape on a moving @septa train, which we first reported the following day on Thursday, has now become a national shame as the world learns the shocking details that witnesses watched and even recorded the attack instead of helping the victim or even calling to report it @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/if0zx3HE9VA

Passengers were allegedly pointing their cellphones at the sexual assault, according to authorities.

“It’s possible that if someone who witnessed this had phoned 911, we might have been able to intervene even sooner,” Busch added.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, who cited new data, the only individual to phone 911 was an off-duty SEPTA employee, and Transit Police officers responded within minutes to arrest Ngoy.

Ngoy was charged with 11 felonies, including two counts of rape and aggravated indecent assault, according to court records. The amount of his bail was set at $180,000.

Chief Thomas Nestel III told reporters, “We want everyone to be furious, disgusted, and to join us in being steadfast in keeping our system safe.” “We urge the public to let us know if they observe anything out of the ordinary.” Fiston Ngoy, 35, is accused of rape and multiple other offenses, according to police. According to investigators, the sexual assault occurred while others on the train “did nothing.” @MattPetrillo tweets about it. https://t.co/DnKjTMxNfO