Part 2 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

Part 2 of 'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation'

Rudeus Greyrat and his buddies are trying to figure out how to get to the Milis continent. Roxy Migurdia is still seeking for Rudeus in “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 13. “Missed Connections” is the title of the new episode. Spoiler stills and a summary for “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 13 have been released on the official website. Roxy is on the lookout for Rudeus and his companions, and while seeking for leads, she discovers the famed Dead End.

Roxy, Talhand, and Elinalise decide to travel to Wind port. Rudeus and his companions, on the other hand, make a deal with Gallus’ smuggling company and proceed to the continent of Milis. There is, however, a stipulation.

Rudeus, Eris, and Ruijerd arrived in Wind port in Episode 12 of “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.” They had to figure out a means to go to the Milis continent.

Ruijerd’s voyage by ship would cost them 2,000 green ore coins, Rudeus told his pal. Even if they worked S-level occupations, it was practically difficult for them to raise that much money.

Ruijerd apologised to Rudeus for putting them in such a precarious situation. But Eris and Rudeus were willing to go to any length to obtain the money.

“The narrative of a 34-year-old underachiever who is run over by a bus does not end there. Rudy will grasp every opportunity to live the life he’s always desired after being reincarnated as a newborn in a new universe. He’s heading on an amazing adventure—with all of his previous experience intact—armed with new companions, some newly acquired magical powers, and the bravery to do the things he’s always dreamed of!” Funimation’s official series summary can be found here.

Yumi Uchiyama plays Rudeus Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Paul Greyrat, Lynn plays Lillia Greyrat, Daisuke Namikawa plays Ruijerd Superdia, Konomi Kohara plays Roxy Migurdia, Ai Kakuma plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Sylphiette, Hisako Kanemoto plays Zen Ghislaine Dedoldia is played by Megumi Toyoguchi, Perugius Dola is played by Rikiya Koyama, Kishirika Kishirisu is played by Yuka Iguchi, and Sauros Boreas Greyrat is played by Binbin Takaoka.

On Funimation, fans can watch “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 13 online. On Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.