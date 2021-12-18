Part 2 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 23, Eris sets out on a journey with Ghislaine, leaving Rudeus behind. “Wake Up and Take A Step” is the title of the new episode. Rudeus is taken aback when he learns that Eris has left him without informing him. He inquires as to where she went, but Alphonse has been directed not to notify him of her future location.

Now that Eris is gone and he is alone, “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 23 is anticipated to show Rudeus’ next move.

Rudeus was awakened in the middle of the night by a nightmare in the previous episode. Ruijerd was on the lookout for him and Eris. They soon began to converse.

The Man-God was causing Ruijerd concern. The Man-God explained that the Sperd’s bad reputation was due to a curse, which Rudeus observed.

He continued, Laplace afflicted the Sperds with his own curse, which he transferred to the spears. Ruijerd was taken aback and warned Rudeus that he was squandering his time.

Rudeus went on to say that the curse had largely vanished at this moment. He claimed that since Ruijerd shaved his head, the curse had faded.

Ruijerd can clear his name via hard work, according to the Man-God. Ruijerd was very emotional at this moment.

Ruijerd stated that he will always be grateful to Rudeus for what he has done in the past. Rudeus no longer need the services of a babysitter, according to Ruijerd.

According to Hulu, the official synopsis for Episode 22 reads, “Rudeus and Eris eventually return to Fittoa, but hasty goodbyes and terrible news make their homecoming bittersweet.”

Yumi Uchiyama plays Rudeus Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Paul Greyrat, Lynn plays Lillia Greyrat, Daisuke Namikawa plays Ruijerd Superdia, Konomi Kohara plays Roxy Migurdia, Ai Kakuma plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Sylphiette, Hisako Kanemoto plays Zen Ghislaine Dedoldia is played by Megumi Toyoguchi, Perugius Dola is played by Rikiya Koyama, Kishirika Kishirisu is played by Yuka Iguchi, and Sauros Boreas Greyrat is played by Binbin Takaoka.

Fans can watch Episode 23 of “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” on Funimation and Hulu. On Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.