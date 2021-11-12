Part 2 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

Rudeus and his father have reunited. In “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 18, they are ready to go their own ways after spending time with one other. “Separate Journeys” is the title of the new episode. The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 18 have been revealed on the official website. Rudeus, Eris, and Ruijerd are sailing to the middle continent in search of the rest of their family.

Elinalise, Talhand, and Roxie are on the lookout for the Greyrat family.

In the city of Rikarisu, Nokopara meets Roxy and encourages her to visit her hometown, the Migurds’ village.

Roxy is dissatisfied with her life because she ran away from home. Will she be reunited with her family in Episode 18 of “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation”? Paul was in a bad mood in Episode 17 of the anime while he drank in a neighborhood bar. Geese approached him and invited him to the guild.

Paul was perplexed, but Geese assured him that he would meet someone fascinating. Geese continued to question him about his terrible attitude, and after a few more beers, Paul eventually opened his heart.

Paul later chose to meet with his son. After what Paul had done to Rudeus, Eris was enraged to see him. Rudeus, on the other hand, implored Eris to calm down and let Paul in. Paul and Rudeus had a heart-to-heart conversation as the show progressed.

Yumi Uchiyama plays Rudeus Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Paul Greyrat, Lynn plays Lillia Greyrat, Daisuke Namikawa plays Ruijerd Superdia, Konomi Kohara plays Roxy Migurdia, Ai Kakuma plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Sylphiette, Hisako Kanemoto plays Zen Ghislaine Dedoldia is played by Megumi Toyoguchi, Perugius Dola is played by Rikiya Koyama, Kishirika Kishirisu is played by Yuka Iguchi, and Sauros Boreas Greyrat is played by Binbin Takaoka.

On Funimation and Hulu, fans may watch “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 18 online. On Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.