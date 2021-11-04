Part 2 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

After a long separation, Rudeus has reconnected with his father, Paul. Their reunion, however, is tarnished by a feud between the father and son. “Reunited” is the title of the new episode. The summary for “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 17 has been revealed on the official website, hinting that Paul has wounded Rudeus. He’s also hurt by Zenith, Risha, Aisha, and Sylphy’s disappearance during the transfer event.

Paul recognizes his errors and want to speak with Rudeus. What will the outcome of this reunion be? Rudeus, Ruijerd, and Eris landed at Millishion, the capital of the Holy Country of Millis, in “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 16, titled “Family Squabble.”

Rudeus arranged a strategy discussion with Team Dead End and told Eris and Ruijerd that he wanted to stay in Millishion for a while and gain money before travelling to Asura.

He indicated that Millis pays highly and that earning all of their earnings on this continent will be more efficient. Furthermore, they may require additional funds for their next boat ride.

Rudeus went on to describe his huge scheme and how he intends to boost Sperd’s image.

“Rudeus, Eris, and Ruijerd arrive in Millis’ Holy Land, when Rudeus’ thoughts turn to his homeland. When the three of them take a break for the day, Rudeus has a chance encounter in an alley that leads to an unexpected reunion “Hulu’s official synopsis for Episode 16 can be found here.

Yumi Uchiyama plays Rudeus Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Paul Greyrat, Lynn plays Lillia Greyrat, Daisuke Namikawa plays Ruijerd Superdia, Konomi Kohara plays Roxy Migurdia, Ai Kakuma plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Sylphiette, Hisako Kanemoto plays Zen Ghislaine Dedoldia is played by Megumi Toyoguchi, Perugius Dola is played by Rikiya Koyama, Kishirika Kishirisu is played by Yuka Iguchi, and Sauros Boreas Greyrat is played by Binbin Takaoka.

On Funimation and Hulu, fans may watch “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 17 online. On Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.