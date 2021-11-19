Part 2 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 19, Hitogami notifies Ruedeus of Lilia and Aisha’s whereabouts. “Route Selection” is the title of the new episode. According to the official synopsis and spoiler stills for Episode 19, Rudeus ultimately meets Aisha once he arrives in Latakia, the Shirone Kingdom’s capital.

Aisha has managed to flee the city’s soldiers. Rudeus saves her and inquires as to why she was being pursued. He also inquires about Lilia’s current whereabouts.

He wishes to rely on Roxy, who is currently employed in Shirone’s Royal Palace.

Rudeus, Ruijerd, and Eris boarded a ship to return to the Central Continent in Episode 18.

The skipper advised Rudeus that the region across the sea was a big rice producer, Rudeus told Ruijerd. He was ecstatic since he adored rice.

He mentioned that the route on the Central Continent would be better, and that they should make an effort to enjoy their travel. Rudeus noted, however, that their top objective is to find their family members and ensure Sperd’s name is not tarnished.

Meanwhile, Rudeus was concerned since Zenith had vanished and Sylphie, Aisha, and Lilia had not been heard from.

Roxy, on the other hand, was in the Shirone Kingdom, on the other side of the King Dragon Realm. Rudeus was overjoyed to see her again.

“Rudeus, Eris, and Ruijerd board a ship back to the Central Continent after leaving Millishion. Meanwhile, Roxy arrives in Rikarisu, where she runs into some familiar acquaintances,” according to Hulu’s official synopsis for Episode 18.

Yumi Uchiyama plays Rudeus Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Paul Greyrat, Lynn plays Lillia Greyrat, Daisuke Namikawa plays Ruijerd Superdia, Konomi Kohara plays Roxy Migurdia, Ai Kakuma plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Sylphiette, Hisako Kanemoto plays Zen Ghislaine Dedoldia is played by Megumi Toyoguchi, Perugius Dola is played by Rikiya Koyama, Kishirika Kishirisu is played by Yuka Iguchi, and Sauros Boreas Greyrat is played by Binbin Takaoka.

On Funimation and Hulu, fans may watch “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 19 online. On Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.