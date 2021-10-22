Part 2 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 15, Rudeus, Ruijerd, and Eris are warmly welcomed into the Doldia Village. “Slow Life in the Doldia Village” is the title of the new episode. The sneak stills and summary for “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 15 have been revealed on the official website. According to the narrative, Eris is overjoyed to learn that Ghislaine Dedoldia is from the Doldia Village.

Ghislaine’s brother, Gyes, on the other hand, mocks her and calls her a shame to the family. Meanwhile, Rudeus and the others are perplexed by Ghislaine’s and Gyes’s squabble.

Eris, on the other hand, resolves to teach Gyes’ daughter Minitona swordsmanship.

Rudeus was imprisoned by the animals of Doldia Village in Episode 14 of the anime “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.” Rather than taking a risk, he chose to wait for Eris and Ruijerd to arrive and save him.

Later, Rudeus was sent to share a cell with another prisoner named Geese.

Geese informed him that he had been caught cheating. Rudeus revealed that he had been imprisoned on bogus charges and that his comrades had not yet been able to contact him. Rudeus planned to break out of prison and persuaded the Geese that they needed to find a way out.

Yumi Uchiyama plays Rudeus Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Paul Greyrat, Lynn plays Lillia Greyrat, Daisuke Namikawa plays Ruijerd Superdia, Konomi Kohara plays Roxy Migurdia, Ai Kakuma plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Sylphiette, Hisako Kanemoto plays Zen Ghislaine Dedoldia is played by Megumi Toyoguchi, Perugius Dola is played by Rikiya Koyama, Kishirika Kishirisu is played by Yuka Iguchi, and Sauros Boreas Greyrat is played by Binbin Takaoka.

On Funimation and Hulu, fans may watch “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 15 online. On Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.