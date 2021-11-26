Part 2 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 20, Pax has captured Rudeus and imprisoned him in a room as bait. “The Birth of My Little Sister, the Maid” is the title of the new episode. The sneak stills and summary for “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 20 have been revealed on the official website. Pax has imprisoned Rudeus in a chamber and used him as bait to entice Roxy.

Meanwhile, Pax’s brother and Shirone’s third prince, Zanoba, appears in front of Rudeus and asks him a question. And then the matter takes a surprising turn.

Ruijerd and Eris, meantime, learn of Rudeus’ kidnapping and prepare to save him.

The anime’s episode 19 began with Rudeus meeting Hitogami. He inquired about Zenith, Aisha, Lilia, Sylphie, Philip, Sauros, and Ghislaine with the Man-God.

Hitogami assured him that he would provide the knowledge, but that he needed to trust him in the future. Rudeus, on the other hand, refused to be his puppet. They eventually came to an understanding.

When Rudeus meets a girl named Aisha Greyrat, the Man-God urged him to keep his real name hidden from her. Rudeus was somewhat perplexed at this time. Hitogami, on the other hand, requested that he choose an alias and contact Aisha to explain her position.

“On the Central Continent, Dead End eventually arrives at the Shirone Kingdom. Rudeus is looking forward to seeing Roxy again, but an unexpected vision from the Man-God suggests he might get more than he bargained for “Hulu’s official synopsis for Episode 19 can be found here.

Yumi Uchiyama plays Rudeus Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Paul Greyrat, Lynn plays Lillia Greyrat, Daisuke Namikawa plays Ruijerd Superdia, Konomi Kohara plays Roxy Migurdia, Ai Kakuma plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Sylphiette, Hisako Kanemoto plays Zen Ghislaine Dedoldia is played by Megumi Toyoguchi, Perugius Dola is played by Rikiya Koyama, Kishirika Kishirisu is played by Yuka Iguchi, and Sauros Boreas Greyrat is played by Binbin Takaoka.

Fans can watch Episode 20 of “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” on Funimation and Hulu. On Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.