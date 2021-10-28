Panthers, Dolphins pursuing Deshaun Watson, with Miami more likely to make a trade.

Before Tuesday’s trade deadline, a number of teams are interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson. Despite the fact that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing 22 allegations of sexual assault or misconduct, it appears like he will be traded within the next week.

Watson is being pursued by the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, according to sources. Watson has been linked to Miami since the start of the 2021 season, and the Marlins appear to be the frontrunner to sign the 26-year-old.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Watson has only waived his no-trade clause for the Dolphins.

As the squad continues to lose games, rumors of Miami’s interest in Watson have grown. Since beating the New England Patriots in Week 1, the Dolphins are 0-6. Through 1.5 NFL seasons, Tua Tagovailoa has not established himself as the franchise’s quarterback of the future in the same way that fellow 2020 first-round draft selections Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert have.

For the first time in a few months, the Panthers spoke with the Texans this week. They’ve been keeping an eye on things but haven’t gotten involved.

Things may change… yet there are only six days until the deadline. https://t.co/c5VG6NSQKr While the #Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson has only renounced his no-trade clause to the #Dolphins so far (which is correct, as @RapSheet first reported)… I’m also told that Miami’s bid is still insufficient to close the sale. MIA, or any other team, will not be able to negotiate a lower price! Watson’s outstanding legal difficulties have prevented Miami from meeting Houston’s asking price so far. Before surrendering numerous first-round picks, Miami is said to want those issues rectified.

If the Dolphins totally withdraw from trade talks, Watson may still waive his no-trade clause for the Panthers. Early in 2021, Watson made it clear that he no longer wanted to be a member of the Texans.

Watson has also reportedly piqued the curiosity of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nothing has changed since the NFL notified the #Texans prior to training camp that Deshaun Watson would not be placed on the exempt list. Watson is expected to play until the civil proceedings, police inquiry, and NFL investigation are completed, unless there is a criminal charge or fresh evidence. https://t.co/lb51VVRllX Watson would be able to play if the Texans or another team put him on the active roster, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. This season, Watson has yet to play a snap for Houston.

