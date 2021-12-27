Packers, Cowboys, Rams, and Buccaneers lead NFC standings and are vying for a bye in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

With two weeks left in the 2021 regular season, four clubs at the top of the NFC standings are separated by one game. In the NFL playoff picture, the Green Bay Packers (12-3), Dallas Cowboys (11-4), Los Angeles Rams (11-4), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) are all in contention for the No. 1 spot.

As the NFC North champs, Green Bay enters Week 17 alone atop the playoff bracket. Dallas is the No. 2 seed, having won the NFC East. The No. 3 seed Rams have won a postseason berth, but they are still in a battle for the NFC West crown with the Arizona Cardinals (10-5). Tampa Bay won the NFC South on Sunday and is still the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.

When it comes to the NFC’s top seed, the Packers have complete control. With two straight wins to close the season, the Packers would capture the best record in the conference. Green Bay would receive a first-round bye and advance to the divisional stage of the playoffs for the third consecutive season if it received the top seed.

Green Bay plays the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at home in Week 17 and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) at home in Week 18. If the Packers falter, one of the other division leaders has a chance to secure a first-round bye.

After Sunday, the NFC Conference Standings. Keep an eye on your conference's win/loss record. It might come in handy in the future when it comes to the Standings. The Rams' 11-4 record is assisting in keeping the Bucs in a three-way tie. In a tie between the Cowboys and the Packers, Dallas would win. The Cowboys hold the best conference record in the league, going 9-1 versus NFC opponents.

In Week 16, the Cowboys host the Cardinals, and in Week 17, they travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles (8-7) in the regular-season finale.

Because of their conference record, the Rams would lose a tiebreaker to Dallas, and the Packers possess the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Rams due to their Week 12 encounter.

The Rams play the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) on the road and the San Francisco 49ers at home to finish the season (8-7).

The remaining schedule for the division leaders is the easiest for Tampa Bay. In Week 17, the Buccaneers face the New York Jets (4-11). Tampa Bay will visit the Carolina Panthers (5-10), whom the Bucs just trounced 32-6 in Week 18.

Because the Bucs defeated the defending Super Bowl champions would earn a two-way tie with Dallas.