Over Omicron Fears, Fauci Says A Vaccine Mandatory For Domestic Flights Is Something To ‘Seriously’ Consider.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday in an appearance on MSNBC that a vaccine mandate for domestic flights would be something to “seriously examine” to guard against the Omicron strain of COVID-19.

A hypothetical compulsion, according to Fauci, might motivate more Americans to be vaccinated. He expressed specific optimism that this will persuade more unvaccinated Americans to reconsider their decision to skip the vaccine, relieving pressure on the hospital system by reducing case numbers.

“Making vaccination mandatory creates an additional incentive to have more people immunized,” Fauci said on “Morning Joe.” “I think that’s something that should be seriously explored if you want to do that with domestic flights.” For domestic flights, there is currently no vaccine requirement. There is a vaccination requirement for overseas travellers to the United States, but domestic flights are confined to COVID-19 testing and a federal mask regulation.

The development of Omicron has heightened fears about the strain’s contagiousness. Omicron’s symptoms are milder than earlier variations, according to Fauci and other medical specialists, but he warns that it can exacerbate the load caused by additional hospitalizations.

“The unvaccinated people are the ones we’re particularly concerned about,” Fauci said. “Even if this virus is inherently less severe, the sheer numbers of cases that we’re going to have could actually put a strain on the medical system.”