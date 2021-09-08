Over Bennett’s objections, Biden is considering reopening the Jerusalem Consulate.

According to Axios, President Joe Biden has stated that his government will continue to seek the reopening of a US consulate in Jerusalem. This goes despite Israel’s and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s reservations, who are concerned about the implications of the consulate’s reopening on his weak government.

In August, Biden spoke with Bennett for the first time, assuring his Israeli counterpart that the US had other options if the Iran nuclear deal fell through. With the assistance of Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who now leads the Israeli opposition, the Trump administration had abandoned the agreement. Bennett, like Netanyahu, opposes the nuclear accord.

During their White House conversation, Biden also brought up the contentious issue of reopening a US consulate in Jerusalem, which was closed by former President Donald Trump in 2019. The consulate, which was initially located in East Jerusalem, acted as a link between American diplomats and the Palestinian Authority. Biden has supported Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and keep the US embassy there, but he has also sought to restore money to the Palestinian Authority that had been reduced by his predecessor.

Biden had been widely expected to reopen the consulate, and he made it clear to Bennett that he would not. He also emphasized that Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised to reopen it in May, and that the government would follow through on that promise.

Bennett, for one, expressed his displeasure with the policy. Rather of fighting the president of the United States over his wish, the prime minister proposed that officials from both sides hold policy conversations on the subject.

The reopening of the Palestinian consulate could be politically risky for Bennett, who leads a shaky coalition of right-wing and left-wing parties that came together to depose Netanyahu. Members of his government are adamant about not agreeing to a move that they believe violates Israeli sovereignty. Any reopening of the consulate would require Israeli consent first, and in Bennett’s determination to keep his coalition together while healing relations with the US, even one resignation would be enough to bring it down.

Bennett's domestic predicament appears to be on the minds of the Biden administration. Since Bennett took office, the White House has welcomed him as a welcome companion to Netanyahu's more bellicose counterpart.