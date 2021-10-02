Over 70 Specials To Stream This Month On Netflix’s Halloween Episodes 2021.

Boo! Halloween is almost here, which means it’s time to dress up as witches, vampires, ghouls, and goblins. Of all, there’s no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than to watch as much Halloween-themed television as possible.

Those looking for an epic binge session of their favorite shows may do it on Netflix this month, when a bevy of various episodes devoted to tricks, treats, costumes, and all other kinds of frightening delights will be available to stream. This October, there are 72 specials available to watch.

Season 2, Episode 5 of “Alexa and Katie” is titled “PB Without J.”

Katie is certain that she can resolve a quarrel between Alexa and Dylan just before the big Halloween party. But what if they weren’t meant to be together in the first place?

Season 1, Episode 4 of “American Horror Story: Murder House” is titled “Halloween Part 1.”

On Halloween, the barrier between the living and the dead blurs as two former residents of the mansion offer the Harmons decorating ideas.

Season 1, Episode 5 of “American Horror Story: Murder House” is titled “Halloween, Part 2.”

Tate is confronted with his history on Halloween night, and Ben and Vivien are tormented by one of the house’s newest occupants.

Season 2, Episode 2 of “American Horror Story: Asylum” is titled “Tricks and Treats.”

Sister Jude’s darkest secret is revealed when an exorcist is brought to Briarcliff to assist in the rescue of a disturbed farm lad.

Season 4, Episode 3 of “American Horror Story: Freak Show” is titled “Edward Mordrake, Part 1.”

The freaks decline to perform on Halloween, much to Elsa’s chagrin, for fear of being visited by freak ghost Edward Mordrake; Ethel learns some shocking news.

Season 5, Episode 4 of “American Horror Story: Hotel” is titled “Devils’ Night.”

Serial killers gather at the Cortez for a celebratory meal on Devil’s Night, and Alex takes Holden home to discover out what’s wrong with him.

“The Baby-Club” Sitter’s is a comedy about a group of people who babysit for each other. “Claudia and the Phantom Phone Calls” (Season 1, Episode 2)

Stoneybrook is filled with the scary mood of Halloween. Claudia, on the other hand, is pursuing a burgeoning romance while also attempting to bond with her parents.

“Horror House” is the ninth episode of Season 4 of “Big Mouth.”

Kappa Kappa Kill’s bizarre haunted house compels each of the buddies to confront their worst fears.

Season 5, Episode 8 of “BoJack Horseman” is titled “Mr. Peanutbutter’s Boos.”

Pickles receives a crash lesson in Mr. Peanutbutter’s romantic history—and some advice from Diane—at BoJack’s 25th annual Halloween party.

Season 2 Episode 8 of “Bunk’d” is titled “Treehouse of Terror.”

Lydia and the Weasel campers take over an old treehouse that Zuri, Jorge, and Tiffany had renovated. The boys put up a fight.