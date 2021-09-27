Orders for manufactured goods are increasing, but shipments are still down.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau data released Monday, new manufacturing orders increased in August, but shipments could not keep up.

In August, new orders for manufactured durable goods grew by $4.6 billion, or 1.8 percent, to $263.5 billion, maintaining a 15-month pattern of rising production. The new figures indicate a 0.5 percent increase above July’s figures.

New orders increased by 2.4 percent when defense goods were included. However, transportation equipment and capital goods were the key drivers of new orders, accounting for $4.2 billion of the total.

While manufacturing increased, shipments of these durable products declined in August after three months of growth.

The value of products delivered decreased by $1.2 billion, or 0.5 percent, to $256.1 billion. In the same way that transportation equipment drove new orders in the previous report, it also led a $2 billion drop in durable goods shipments to $73.5 billion.

The durable goods report for July was also revised to show a 0.5 percent increase in total orders placed. The total number of new orders in July was down 1.2 percent, with the decreases concentrated in the transportation sector, as previously reported. The figures for August indicate that this sector has recovered slightly, albeit it is still beset by unfulfilled shipments of finished durable goods.

These developments, on the other hand, perpetuate a pattern of high demand and a supply gap that has been unable to fill it. The COVID-19 epidemic has exacerbated the problem by constricting global supply chains and causing widespread labor shortages, driving up manufacturing costs.