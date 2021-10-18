OpenSea’s near-monopoly and dominance are threatened by Coinbase’s entry into the NFT market.

Non fungible tokens, or NFTs, are one-of-a-kind digital assets that serve as proof of ownership for valuable objects exchanged online, such as rare paintings. NFTs, unlike cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, cannot be swapped because they are unique digital recordings.

NFTs are a subset of the greater crypto market that store records of asset ownership in the blockchain. In the third quarter of 2021, the market for these tokens exploded, with an estimated $10 billion in transactions.

OpenSea is the largest marketplace for NFTs, accounting for roughly 95 percent of all transactions to date. While it dominated the market earlier this year, the quantities transacted today resembled a chokehold, leaving the competitors in the dust. This is why Coinbase’s rumored entry into the NFT sector could be the game changer that many in the industry have been waiting for.

NFTs must be purchased online and then stored in a digital wallet, as was the case with OpenSea, which utilised crypto wallets like MetaMask.

Coinbase recommended allowing users to buy NFTs with credit cards, simplifying the process and making its NFT Marketplace more appealing to customers.

Naturally, the NFT market is still in its infancy, with just roughly 10,000 active digital wallets. With a projected 68 million users, Coinbase can provide the essential breadth and depth, posing a direct challenge to OpenSea. Furthermore, this proposed marketplace is linked to Coinbase’s general objective of serving as a one-stop shop for all things crypto.

Indeed, Coinbase grew in popularity among crypto traders, especially so-called noobs, or newcomers to the crypto world, who were drawn to it as a one-stop shop for all cryptocurrency transactions.

OpenSea, on the other hand, had to deal with certain issues, including admitted insider trading claims, and while its position appeared secure in the short term, Coinbase could prove to be a tough competitor. In any case, the NFT market appears to be more fascinating and something to watch in the next months.