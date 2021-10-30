Opening Point Spreads, Betting Odds, and Schedule for NFL Week 9 in 2021.

On the NFL Week 9 schedule, there are a few standout matchups. Three critical divisional matchups, as well as two fights between top NFC and AFC contenders, are on the schedule.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers in a game that could serve as a Super Bowl preview. Despite their problems, the Chiefs have opened as short favorites over the Packers, who are currently in first place. In the regular season, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers have never faced each other.

The game between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams on “Sunday Night Football” is the best of Week 9 based on records. Both teams are still in the running for a postseason berth. Derrick Henry of the Titans and Matthew Stafford of the Rams have both been mentioned as early MVP candidates.

The largest betting line of Week 9 is on Thursday night. The Indianapolis Colts are two touchdowns ahead of the New York Jets in their game.

The Buffalo Bills are the only other team with a double-digit favorite in Week 9. The New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders are both slight road favorites.

The game on “Monday Night Football” features two of the league’s weakest offenses. At 40.5, the betting total between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers is the lowest of the week.

Week 9 is a bye week for the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Football Team.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released the opening betting lines for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season, including point spreads and totals.

New York Jets (+14) at Indianapolis Colts, 44.5, Thursday, Nov. 4

Buffalo Bills (-11) at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 7 New York Giants (-2.5) vs Las Vegas Raiders, 50.5 Dallas Cowboys (+7) at Denver Broncos 48.5 (-1.5) New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers Minnesota Vikings (+5.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens, 43.5 Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens, 43.5 Minnesota Vikings against. Baltimore Ravens, 4 Cleveland Browns (+3) at Cincinnati Bengals, 45.5 Houston Texans (-7) at Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns (+3) at Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns (+3) at Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns (+3) at Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns (+3) at Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns 45 New Orleans Saints (+5) vs Atlanta Falcons, 45 Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) vs Los Angeles Chargers Green Bay Packers (+2.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 49.5 Green Bay Packers (+2.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 54 Los Angeles Rams (+4.5) vs Tennessee Titans, 53 San Francisco 49ers (N/A) at Arizona Cardinals Chicago Bears (+4.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Nov. 8 40.5