Opening Point Spreads, Betting Odds, and Schedule for NFL Week 15 in 2021.

For the first time in NFL history, games are scheduled for four consecutive days within the same week in the 2021 season. Week 15 will feature two Saturday games with playoff implications and a jam-packed Sunday schedule.

Week 15 kicks off with a key AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. On the road, the Chiefs are three-point favorites. Earlier this season, Los Angeles defeated Kansas City.

In the first Saturday game of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cleveland Browns. It may be difficult for the loser to re-enter the playoff race.

In Saturday’s primetime clash, the New England Patriots open as slight away favorites against the Indianapolis Colts. With a seven-game winning streak, New England is the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

In Sunday’s big game, the Green Bay Packers take on the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are in the running for a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Arizona Cardinals have opened as 12.5-point favorites over the Detroit Lions in Week 15 action. On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 11.5 point favorites over the New Orleans Saints. Earlier this season, the Saints shocked the defending champions.

A pair of NFC East contests are scheduled for Sunday. In their home game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants are double-digit underdogs. In a matchup of postseason contenders, the Philadelphia Eagles are slight favorites over the Washington Football Team.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans, they are in a must-win situation. With their Week 14 setback, Pittsburgh’s playoff chances were severely harmed.

On “Monday Night Football,” the Minnesota Vikings are favored over the Chicago Bears.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released the opening betting lines for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season, including point spreads and totals.

Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 16 49.5Las Vegas Raiders (+5.5) at Cleveland Browns, 44New England Patriots (-1) at Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, December 18 43.5Dallas Cowboys (-10) at New York Giants, 45Sunday, Dec. 19Dallas Cowboys (-10) at New York Giants, 45 Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) at Houston Texans 43 Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) 43Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions (-12.5) Carolina Panthers (+9.5) against. Buffalo Bills, 47.5 Carolina Panthers (+9.5) vs. Buffalo Bills, 45 Miami Dolphins (+7) at New York Jets, Washington Football Team (+2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles, 44.5Washington Football Team (+2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles, 44.5Washington Football Team (+2.5) at 44.5Atlanta Falcons (+7.5) at San Francisco 49ers, 44.5Cincinnati Bengals (-3) at Denver Broncos 48New Orleans Saints, 44.5Green Bay Packers (-2) at Baltimore Ravens, 45.5Seattle Seahawks (N/A) at Los Angeles Rams, 44.5Green Bay Packers (-2) at Baltimore Ravens