Only one day after the ETF’s launch, Bitcoin’s value has soared to almost $65,000.

Bitcoin had a great morning on Wednesday after its value reached a new high just one day after the first exchange traded fund was launched (ETF). Bitcoin opened the day with a value of $65,607.92, a 2% increase above its previous high from April.

On Tuesday, investors gathered to the New York Stock Exchange to watch the ETF’s debut, and the excitement was evident. According to Reuters, the value of Bitcoin futures contracts climbed over 4% ahead of the announcement, and the day was apparently dominated by activity by high frequency traders and smaller investors. In the early wake of the launch, institutional investors appeared to be taking a backseat, according to the report.

Despite the attention that has been directed at it, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have reached this position.

Last Monday, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan, the largest investment bank in the United States, slammed cryptocurrencies as “worthless.”

Dimon has never been a big fan of cryptocurrencies, expressing his skepticism by pointing to a future in which their current unregulated character would be increasingly regulated.

Despite his reservations, Dimon has permitted cryptocurrency trading to take place at JP Morgan. In 2019, the bank introduced JPM Coin, its own digital currency, and established a dedicated team to handle cryptocurrency transactions and investments.

The United States government is studying bitcoin more closely. The White House has been debating whether or not to order federal authorities to increase market oversight, citing concerns about how cybercriminals utilize digital currency.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has entered the cryptocurrency debate. Chairman Gary Gensler of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) called on Congress for new powers to oversee cryptocurrency transactions in August, and the SEC’s monitoring has irritated some sector participants.

The SEC, on the other hand, permitted the Volt Bitcoin ETF, which only indirectly engages in crypto trading, to begin in October. It also did not go out of its way to prevent yesterday’s ETF from going live, instead approving its launch.