Only 1 in 5 Americans support overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a poll.

Only one in five Americans supports repealing Roe vs. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy, according to a study released Wednesday by Marquette University Law School.

The Supreme Court’s approval rating dipped to 49 percent in September, down from 60 percent in July, according to the poll. Six Republican presidents have nominated justices to the Supreme Court, while three Democrats have nominated justices. Former President Donald Trump nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed by the Senate in October.

According to the poll, 50 percent of Americans oppose overturning Roe, while 29 percent say they haven’t heard enough about the decision to develop an opinion.

The poll was conducted after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a controversial bill that bans abortions as early as six weeks after conception and makes abortion illegal in practically all circumstances, including rape and incest. The new law, which took effect in early September, also empowers private persons to sue anyone who “assists or abets” an abortion.

The abortion ban was not blocked by the Supreme Court less than a day after it went into force. The vote was 5 to 4, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the three liberal members of the court in dissent.

A Mississippi abortion legislation that prohibits the procedure beyond 15 weeks will be heard by the Supreme Court soon.