One person was killed and 12 others were injured in a shooting at a Kroger store in Tennessee, and the gunman killed himself.

In a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, at least one person was killed and 14 others were injured.

The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.

According to a representative from a neighboring hospital, nine people were injured in the incident, four of them were in critical condition.

The shooter’s van, which was left in the parking lot, was searched by Collierville police. Lane has not revealed the type of weapon used by the gunman, nor has he confirmed whether the gunman worked at the store. The motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

At 1:30 p.m. local time, a shooting was reported at the Kroger in Collierville, some 30 miles east of Memphis. Shoppers fled the store when the shooting began, according to survivors and eyewitnesses.

When the gunfire started, Glenda McDonald, who works in Kroger’s floral section, claimed she “simply raced out the back door,” leaving her pocketbook and keys behind. Before departing the building, McDonald claims she saw a bagger and some customers get shot.

Brignetta Dickerson, a 32-year Kroger employee, said she was operating the cash register when the shooting started and tried to escape and cover with several of her coworkers, but the shooter was directly behind them and fired fire.

Dickerson stated, “He just kept shooting, shooting, shooting.”

“He shot one of my coworkers in the head, then shot one of the clients in the stomach, and then my other customer had cuts from the asphalt,” said the victim.

In a press conference, Lane verified the victim’s death.

He stated, “It kills my heart to have to be here now; it’s horrible.” “This is the most heinous incident in the history of Collierville.”

According to Lane, individuals were hiding in freezers and locked offices, doing everything they could to be safe. The casualties were taken from the scene to a number of hospitals in the vicinity.

