One Florida school district is considering defying DeSantis’ mask ban due to the presence of 5,500 students in quarantine.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the outbreak occurred in Hillsborough County Public Schools in Tampa, Florida, where the school board has set an emergency meeting for Wednesday afternoon to explore “required face coverings.”

According to Business Insider, the Hillsborough County School Board claimed on its website that 5,599 pupils and 319 school workers were in isolation or quarantine as of Monday morning after testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into close contact with someone who has the virus.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, 731 instances of the virus had been identified in the school district as of midday Monday, a 20-fold increase from the first week of fall courses in 2020.

“The newest district COVID-19 effect and will debate the best strategy to mitigate against the spread of the virus, up to and including mandatory facial coverings for all students and staff,” according to the agenda.

According to NBC News, Hillsborough County Public Schools is the seventh-largest in the country, with over 200,000 students enrolled in more than 200 elementary, middle, and high schools.

DeSantis has banned all Florida school districts from imposing mask restrictions, instead allowing parents to determine whether or not their child should wear a face mask at school. DeSantis has threatened to withhold state funds from schools that require children and staff to wear face masks.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis had earlier issued a policy mandating kids to wear face masks, but DeSantis overturned the restriction, enabling parents across the state to opt their children out of the mask requirement with a note.

“While the outcome may be the same whether we make facial coverings voluntary or obligatory with an opt-out,” Davis told Florida Politics, “we believe this move continues to demonstrate that Hillsborough County Public Schools takes public safety seriously.”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, school board members will have to consider the financial risk of losing money if a mask rule is implemented in light of DeSantis’ statewide prohibition during Wednesday’s meeting.

“The most crucial consideration is the safety of our children if they contract this illness. Gray told the news organization, “That’s my main concern, and that’s it.”

