On ‘The View,’ Mary Trump slams Meghan McCain. In a tweet, McCain criticizes the Trump family.

Mary Trump, former President Donald Trump’s niece, came on ABC’s “The View” on Monday to address the Capitol riot of January 6, as well as racism and gender issues, with hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.

Meghan McCain, who is due to leave the show permanently on Friday, was noticeably absent.

During the conversation, Mary Trump didn’t hold back in criticizing McCain.

“It’s a shame your colleague didn’t have the confidence to come on and have this talk with me,” Mary Trump added, “but I appreciate that you’re all prepared to take on these very tough things because racism, in my opinion, is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st-century America.”

Mary Trump, 56, has been a vocal opponent of Donald Trump and other Trump family members. The psychologist’s autobiography, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” was published in July 2020 and gave readers an intimate look at the family’s financial activities, which included possible tax evasion. Her latest book is due to be released on August 17th.

Following Mary Trump’s remarks, Republican Senator John McCain, who has criticized Donald Trump, turned to Twitter to slam the Trump family.

She wrote, “There is no such thing as a ‘good’ Trump family member to me.”

An profanity was also added in the same message. It said, “Continue to wish they will all just leave me and my entire family alone.” There were 1,700 likes on the tweet.

“I thought [Mary Trump] was too unimportant for my time,” McCain told Fox News.

McCain also tweeted a video from the drama “Mad Men” on Twitter on Monday, implying that she would be leaving the show in four days on a good note.

There are still four days left. pic.twitter.com/uIXrxbe7zw

McCain’s absence from the show was not mentioned by any of the co-hosts on “The View.”