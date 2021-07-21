On the Senate Floor, a bipartisan infrastructure bill faces its first test.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will bring a procedural vote to the floor on Wednesday, putting President Biden’s ambition of passing a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan to the test.

For quite some time, Republicans have been attempting to postpone the vote.

In a CNBC interview, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said, “We’re just not ready.” The bill is still being negotiated, according to Portman, and will not be completed by Schumer’s deadline.

He continued, “We’re going to vote no because we want more time to get it properly.”

Republicans, according to Portman, will be able to support the package if the vote is moved to Monday. Republicans have criticized the bill, claiming that it lacks a complete text, cost projections, and a funding mechanism.

Republicans have asked for the vote to be postponed, but Schumer has said that it “is the first step in the legislative process” and that the vote “is not a deadline to have every final detail worked out.”

“Senators should feel confident moving forward today,” Schumer said, referring to the fourth week of deliberations since a bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement with the White House on an infrastructure plan.

Due to the Senate’s gridlock, Schumer will need at least 10 Republican votes to approve the plan. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is optimistic that the bill will receive the necessary 10 votes.

“There are a few things that need to be worked on today and tomorrow, but I expect it all to be done by early next week, we’ll have another vote next week, and we’ll be able to move on with the bill,” she said. Romney told reporters, “We have enough Republicans who support the bill.”

Some leftists are concerned that Republicans are attempting to drag out a bill that they will ultimately oppose.

