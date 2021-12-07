On the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Joe Biden pays a visit to the WWII Memorial.

On the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid a visit to the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Bidens noticed a sunflower-adorned tribute honoring the late Republican Senator Bob Dole, who served in the war and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Jill Biden paid tribute to her father, who served in the Navy during WWII, by placing a bouquet beside the New Jersey memorial.

“As we commemorate National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we respect the patriots who died, remember the valor of all those who defended our country, and dedicate ourselves to carrying on the ensuing peace and reconciliation that provided a better future for our globe,” Joe Biden wrote on Twitter.

On Dec. 7, 1941, hundreds of Japanese fighter jets converged on the Honolulu military base. Twenty navy vessels, eight battleships, and 300 planes were destroyed in the attacks. Over 2,400 Americans died, prompting the United States to enter World War II.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Japan the day after the attack. Dec. 7 was a “day that will live in infamy,” he said. Japanese intelligence authorities had expected Japan to attack the Dutch East Indies, Singapore, or Indochina, so they were taken aback when they struck Pearl Harbor, which turned out to be a simple target. The Pacific War lasted nearly four years and claimed the lives of 111,606 Americans and 1.8 million Japanese.

After nuclear bombs were detonated on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan surrendered in 1945.