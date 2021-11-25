On Thanksgiving and Black Friday, these are the stores that were open and closed.

People will soon be flocking brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday, the greatest consumer day of the year, as the holidays approach.

Given the economy’s reopening in 2021 and high customer demand for a variety of products despite growing prices, this year’s shopping holiday is particularly intriguing. Retail executives claim that they have effectively dealt with inventory shortages.

The following is a complete list of stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday:

Thanksgiving Day Stores

Thanksgiving Day Stores Are Closed

On Black Friday, stores are open.