On November 8, the United States will open its borders to vaccinated travelers.

The White House said on Friday that foreign nationals who have been vaccinated can travel to the United States starting November 8.

On Twitter, Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz responded to the breaking report from Reuters. “The United States’ new travel policy, which requires immunization for foreign nationals visiting the United States, will take effect on November 8,” he wrote. Both international air travel and ground travel are affected by this notification and date. This policy is based on public health principles, and it is strict and consistent.” In August, European leaders expressed their dissatisfaction with the fact that travel restrictions remained in place despite the fact that 70% of EU people had been vaccinated at the time. Stravros Lambrinidis, the EU ambassador, Philippe Etienne, the French ambassador, and Daniel Mulhall, the Irish ambassador, were among those there.

According to CNN, a White House official stated that “extremely few exceptions” will be made to the rules. Before Nov. 8, all information about which COVID vaccines are acceptable for entry as well as other operational elements will be available.

For the time being, the official told CNN. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has already told airlines that all FDA-approved and authorized vaccines, as well as all vaccines with a WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL), will be permitted for air travel.” We expect the same thing to happen at the land border.” According to CNN, visitors must declare and submit documentation of vaccination status, which is needed by Customs and Border Protection officials upon inquiry.

“By January,” the official told CNN, “foreign nationals traveling across the land border for both vital and non-essential reasons will be obliged to be fully vaccinated.” This could be in conflict with the announcement made on November 8th. The administration will shortly offer further information about the implementation of the processes and procedures, as well as additional guidance.