On New Year’s Eve, here are 10 Netflix movies to watch.

Many individuals will spend New Year’s Eve with their friends at a party or a bar to ring in 2022, whether they want to celebrate 2021 achievements or simply wish for a better year ahead.

Some folks, on the other hand, who have no plans for the New Year simply want to watch a decent movie on Netflix. The top movies to see in 2022 are listed below.

“It’s Getting Close to Time”

Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) goes back in time to rectify a botched New Year’s Eve kiss after learning from his father (Bill Nighy) that the men in his family have the power to time travel. Tim then uses his newly discovered ability to avoid difficult talks and fall in love with the girl of his dreams.

“The Dirt” is a film that is based on a true

This hilarious dramedy of how Mötley Crüe became one of the world’s biggest bands is a must-see for any Mötley Crüe or classic rock enthusiast. Take a look at how these four LA misfits deal with the highs and lows of being a music sensation.

“Bad Teacher” is a term used to describe a person who is

Cameron Diaz plays a foul-mouthed alcoholic lady who is eager to marry wealthy and leave her teaching career, but her ambitions are thwarted when her sugar daddy rejects her. She then devises a strategy to get with Scott Delacorte (Justin Timberlake), a substitute teacher, but she is up against competition from another coworker.

“Step Brothers” stars Will Ferrell as Brennan Huff and John C. Reilly as unemployed middle-aged parasites who live off their parents. When Brennan’s mother marries Dale’s father, their juvenile antics threaten to split their new family apart.

“The Disaster Artist” is a film about a man who creates disaster

The remarkable true story of aspiring director Tommy Wiseau and his best friend following their goals by filming “The Room,” one of the worst movies of all time that became a must-see cult classic, stars James Franco and Dave Franco.

When Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) learns that her all-star elder brother is dating her best friend in “The Edge of Seventeen,” she feels alone. In this coming-of-age film, she strikes a bond with another pupil who gives her a ray of hope.

“Holidate”Sick of being single over the holidays? Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) agree to be each other’s platonic plus ones for a year, only to fall in love.

