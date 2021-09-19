On Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, you can find the cast of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30.

When the pros and their new (secret) celeb partners reach the ballroom floor for the official Season 30 debut of “Dancing With the Stars,” they’ll be hard at work and ready to wow.

As they compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, the newest generation of celebs seeking to strut their stuff on the ABC reality competition series will push themselves to their limits. This season might be exciting, with a cast that includes singers, actors, reality personalities, athletes, and even a Peloton teacher.

Find out where to follow the cast on social media, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, before tuning in to the big debut on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. EDT. They’ll undoubtedly be providing behind-the-scenes glimpses at their rehearsals throughout the season, as well as their thoughts on their competitors, their partners, and all of the season’s twists and turns.

Emma Slater and Jimmie Allen

Gleb Savchenko and Mel C

Pasha Pashkov and Christine Chiu

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green

Artem Chigvintsev and Melora Hardin

Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade

Lindsay Arnold and Matt James

Alan Bersten and Amanda Kloots

Britt Stewart and Martin Kove

Sasha Farber and Suni Lee

Witney Carson & Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

Brandon Armstrong and Kenya Moore

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby

Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert

Jenna Johnson and Jojo Siwa

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” debuts Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT.