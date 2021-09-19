On Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, you can find the cast of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30.
When the pros and their new (secret) celeb partners reach the ballroom floor for the official Season 30 debut of “Dancing With the Stars,” they’ll be hard at work and ready to wow.
As they compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, the newest generation of celebs seeking to strut their stuff on the ABC reality competition series will push themselves to their limits. This season might be exciting, with a cast that includes singers, actors, reality personalities, athletes, and even a Peloton teacher.
Find out where to follow the cast on social media, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, before tuning in to the big debut on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. EDT. They’ll undoubtedly be providing behind-the-scenes glimpses at their rehearsals throughout the season, as well as their thoughts on their competitors, their partners, and all of the season’s twists and turns.
Emma Slater and Jimmie Allen
Gleb Savchenko and Mel C
Pasha Pashkov and Christine Chiu
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
Artem Chigvintsev and Melora Hardin
Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade
Lindsay Arnold and Matt James
Alan Bersten and Amanda Kloots
Britt Stewart and Martin Kove
Sasha Farber and Suni Lee
Witney Carson & Mike “The Miz” Mizanin
Brandon Armstrong and Kenya Moore
Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby
Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert
Jenna Johnson and Jojo Siwa
Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” debuts Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT.