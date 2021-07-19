Olivia Breen slams the official of the English Championships for criticizing her sprint shorts.

Olivia Breen, a two-time Paralympic world champion, chastised an official at the English Championships for criticizing the length of her sprint shorts after she competed in the long jump.

Breen expressed her anger on Twitter on Sunday when a female referee approached her and told her that the sprint shorts she was wearing were “very short and unprofessional.”

“I couldn’t say anything. I’ve been wearing the same style sprint briefs for years, and they’re created expressly for competition. “Hopefully, I’ll be wearing them in Tokyo,” she said.

Breen, who has cerebral palsy, has won numerous awards, including World gold in the T35-38 4x100m relay in the T35-38 division. The athlete said that the remark made her question if her teammates had similar issues.

“It made me wonder if a male rival would be chastised in the same way. “I hope no other female athletes have encountered comparable problems,” she expressed her wish.

“I understand the necessity for competition kit laws and restrictions, but women should not be forced to feel self-conscious about what they are wearing when competing.”

The incident will be investigated, according to an England Athletics representative.

“We are aware of the post and will conduct an immediate investigation. The safety and well-being of all athletes is paramount, and everyone should feel at ease competing and participating in the sport,” the representative stated.

For the time being, Breen hopes to raise awareness about the problem and plans to file an official complaint with England Athletics.