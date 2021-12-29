Oklahoma’s challenge to the National Guard’s vaccine mandate is dismissed by a federal court as “without merit.”

The state of Oklahoma’s lawsuit against the Department of Defense over its service-wide vaccine mandate, which included the state’s National Guard, was dismissed by a federal judge in Oklahoma.

District Judge Stephen Friot ruled on Wednesday that Oklahoma’s lawsuit was “without merit,” and that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s authority to set readiness criteria through the COVID-19 vaccine mandate was well within the Pentagon’s authority.

In comparison to other vaccines required by the military, Friot stated the COVID rule was not an overreach, as Oklahoma claimed, with members of the National Guard refusing the shot on state orders.

In his judgment, Friot stated, “Adding a tenth FDA-approved vaccination to the list of nine that all military members are already compelled to take would hardly amount to’an immense and revolutionary increase [of the]regulatory authority’ the Secretary of Defense already has.”

Friot highlighted the example of U.S. President George Washington, who required smallpox vaccinations for his men during the American Revolution. This, he claims, disproves Oklahoma’s claim that the Pentagon was seeking “transformative” powers.

The refusal of Oklahoma and the state National Guard to comply with the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate sparked a fight over who had final authority over state armed units.

After Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered the demand not to be enforced, Austin warned that any troops who refused would be denied pay even if they were not under federal supervision. It also barred them from taking part in routine drills.

Stitt responded by claiming that he has the ability to set standards for the Guard when they are not federalized under Title 32 of the United States Code. He filed to have the mandate for Guardsmen, as well as all federal employees, withdrawn, accusing the Pentagon and the Biden administration of undermining these authorities.

The governors of five other GOP-led states joined Stitt in his opposition, increasing the larger conflict between Republican authorities and the Biden administration over vaccine mandates for federal employees.