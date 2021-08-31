Officials in Japan assuage fears about Moderna Vaccine contamination following two deaths, saying, “There Is No Safety Issue.”

Following the interim suspension of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine due to a foreign substance found in the vials, Japanese officials have stated that the vaccine “has no safety or other difficulties” and that they want to continue immunizing individuals.

According to Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura, contamination in the Moderna doses was most likely caused by needles being trapped in the vials, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

Tamura went on to add that the doses halted in Okinawa, Japan, may have had needles placed wrongly into the vials, leading them to tear off pieces of the rubber stopper.

According to Reuters, he stated that extraneous things entering a vial with other vaccines was not uncommon, and that “whatever the reason [for the foreign matter], we have heard that there are no safety or other issues.”

“We will continue to gather information and report back,” Norihisa said.

The doses have been given the all-clear after three batches of the Moderna vaccine were recalled from 863 immunization sites on Sunday due to reports of a foreign substance in the vials.

There were also two reports of persons dying in Gunma and Okinawa after getting the Moderna COVID vaccination, which was part of the tainted lots that were eventually suspended. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are being explored.

According to Reuters, Takahiro Kinoshita, a physician and vice-chair of Cov-Navi, a vaccination information association, said, “It is doubtful, in my judgment, that contamination of foreign substances led directly to sudden deaths.”

“If the tainted compounds were harmful enough to kill some people, many more people would have had symptoms after receiving the vaccine. However, more research is needed to assess the risk of the specific amounts in question, according to Kinoshita.

According to Reuters, as many as 500,000 people were vaccinated with the contaminated Moderna dosages before they were halted for investigation by Japanese health officials.

The highly infectious Delta variant has lately caused an increase in COVID cases in Japan. With an average of over 25,000 new illnesses recorded daily, the country is experiencing its worst wave of cases since the pandemic began.

Japan has reported over 1.4 million coronavirus illnesses and over 16,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.