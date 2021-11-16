Noah Syndergaard chooses the Angels over the Mets, reportedly for a $21 million free-agent contract.

The Los Angeles Angels have allegedly decided to sign Noah Syndergaard, removing one of the best pitchers from the free-agent market. Syndergaard spent his first seven MLB seasons with the New York Mets.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Syndergaard will join Los Angeles on a one-year, $21 million contract, pending a physical. New York made the right-hander a one-year qualifying offer worth $18.4 million.

Because of Tommy John surgery, Syndergaard missed the whole 2020 season and only tossed two innings in 2021. In 197.2 innings pitched for the Mets, the 29-year-old finished 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 202 strikeouts.

Syndergaard’s upside is higher than most free agents heading into the 2022 season, despite just earning one All-Star appearance since his MLB debut in 2015. Syndergaard, one of baseball’s hardest throwers, with a 3.03 ERA in 25 starts last season. With a league-best 2.29 FIP, Syndergaard finished sixth in the NL Cy Young contest in 2016.

The Angels’ rotation recorded a 4.78 ERA last season, which placed them 10th out of 15 AL clubs. Shohei Ohtani was the only pitcher in Los Angeles to throw at least 100 innings.

Los Angeles has missed the playoffs for the past seven seasons.

With a weak pitching staff, the Mets missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year. With Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom out for the majority of the second half, the Mets finished with a 4.41 ERA and a 29-45 record after the All-Star break.

New York may feel compelled to re-sign Marcus Stroman as a result of Syndergaard’s departure. After leading the Mets with a 3.02 ERA, 158 strikeouts, and 179 innings worked in 2021, Stroman is a free agent.

The Mets’ other significant free agents are shortstop Javier Baez and outfielder Michael Conforto.