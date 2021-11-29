No new restrictions on the Omicron COVID variant have been announced by President Biden.

With the Omicron variety of COVID-19 becoming a global worry, President Joe Biden addressed the country on Monday to address concerns about the new strain.

Omicron was a “cause for alarm, not panic,” according to Biden, who promised to tackle the new strain with research and “speed.”

The president also stated that his administration would provide a revised strategy on how it will attack COVID-19 this winter later this week, but that he does not believe that a new lockdown or limitations are necessary at this time if more Americans choose to be vaccinated.

“There is no need for a lockdown if people are vaccinated,” Biden stated in answer to a reporter’s inquiry about whether lockdown options were on the table.

More time is needed to comprehend the Omicron variety, according to the president, but his administration is already working with representatives from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson to establish contingency plans for additional vaccines and boosters “if needed.” He also directed federal authorities to make it easier for new COVID treatments to be approved without jeopardizing patient safety.

On ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Omicron’s arrival in the United States is “inevitable.”

Prior to Biden’s remarks, Fauci stated that there was no need for panic because little was known about Omicron’s infectiousness or how the existing COVID vaccines protect against the virus.

Dr. Fauci said, "We should be concerned, and our concern should motivate us to do the things we know work," referring to immunizations and other public health precautions such as masks and social separation that have been promoted since the outbreak began.

When asked if such limits were possible, Fauci dismissed the concept as premature.

He said, “Let’s not talk about lockdowns.”

Following the discovery of the novel variety in Southern Africa, numerous countries, including the United States, took steps to restrict travel from the region.

Following the discovery of the novel variety in Southern Africa, numerous countries, including the United States, took steps to restrict travel from the region.

The Biden administration imposed air travel restrictions on South Africa and seven other countries on Saturday as a "precautionary step" that would take effect on Monday.